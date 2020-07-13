‘Where we stand’ Illinois QC Police addresses police reform

Conversations around police reform and protests continue not only across the country, but also here in the Quad Cities.

The Quad Cities Law Enforcement group responded with a document called ‘Where we stand’

It address the conversation city leaders are having with local organizations like the NAACP and Illinois law enforcement.

There are several points including:

1.) Require officers to de-escalate tensions where possible by communicating with subjects, maintaining distance and otherwise eliminating the need to use force.

2.) Banning officer’ use of choke hold or strangling civilians.

3.) Require officers to intervene and stop excessive force by other officers and to report these incidents immediately to a supervisor.

4.) Restrict officers from shooting at moving vehicles which is regarded as a particularly dangerous and ineffective tactic.

5.) Develop a Force Continuum that limits the types of force and/or weapons that can be used to respond to specific types of resistance.

6.) Require officers to exhaust all other means before resorting to deadly force.

7.) Require officers to give a verbal warning when possible, before shooting a civilian

8.) Require officers to report each time they use force or threaten to use force

against civilians.

9.) Training regarding the impact of cultural bias on the exchange between

the officer and person of color.

As people fight for justice through protest, Rock Island County President, Berlinda Tyler-Jamison says it’s time to fight for justice through policy.

“What we’re trying to achieve is an action plan that really is about racial justice, social justice that supports the community particularly the minority community, as well as the police officers,” says Jamison.

She says the recommendations outlined by the NAACP and other grass root organizations are designed to do just that.

“It has been a good conversation about what we are already doing, and some are about what we need to do in the future,” says Moline Police Chief, Darren Gault.

Gault says it’s important to have the open and honest dialogue.

“We want to get to know people a bit better, and we want them to know us a bit better. We’re really all of us here are committed to the same thing a healthy community,” says Gault.

NAACP leaders hope that the uniformed plan will transform to a change in policing.

“I’m much more hopeful today, than I was last year at this time,” says Jamison.

Jamison says, the group meets with local law enforcement, and elected officials at least once a month.



