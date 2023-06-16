We’re days away from the old I-74 bridge being taken down by controlled explosives.
Sunday morning commutes will be different for those hoping to cross the bridge or even early morning boaters.
Local 4’s Trae Harris shares where you can and where you can’t watch the demolition — and how to do it safely — in the video above.
Closings are updated live at OurQuadCities.com/closings. Get the latest forecast at OurQuadCities.com/weather and check the traffic cameras, power outages and driving maps at any time at OurQuadCities.com/qctraffic.