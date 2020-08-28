Where you can get your fair food fix Local News Posted: Aug 28, 2020 / 07:29 AM CDT / Updated: Aug 28, 2020 / 07:29 AM CDT Local 4’s Taylor Boser was live on Local 4 News This Morning at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, where some vendors are still serving up your fair food favorites — even without the fair. Should I bring @RedrickTerryTV and @AIkomoniTV fair food back to the station? I’ll let the people decide. 🌽🍗🌯🍦— Taylor Boser Local 4 News (@tmboser) August 28, 2020 Good morning from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. 😋 Find out how you can get this food on @WHBF all morning. @AIkomoniTV @RedrickTerryTV y’all jealous? pic.twitter.com/ircIlrkbkS— Taylor Boser Local 4 News (@tmboser) August 28, 2020 Nope because I know my fried Oreos and corn dogs will be back in the studio 🙃🙃🙃 Fun fact everyone: I don’t like funnel cakes lol https://t.co/PeSVcsATjK— Alexandria Ikomoni (@AIkomoniTV) August 28, 2020 I'll be waiting 😃 https://t.co/X3QeVybYJ8 pic.twitter.com/sBAUE2jDvi— Redrick Terry (@RedrickTerryTV) August 28, 2020 .@RedrickTerryTV actually teared up while watching a funnel cake being made. @tmboser is live this morning talking about how you can still get fair food even though fairs aren’t happening because of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/cR9RfMFkmB— Alexandria Ikomoni (@AIkomoniTV) August 28, 2020 When your true midwestern roots come out…. this is not a game!! https://t.co/fzAHPdoyRb— Redrick Terry (@RedrickTerryTV) August 28, 2020 If you find yourself missing fair food since the fair is cancelled, well don't worry. Some vendors are still selling the classics like corn dogs and funnels cakes at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to midnight. And it's all YUM. pic.twitter.com/OdII6aBGmR— Taylor Boser Local 4 News (@tmboser) August 28, 2020