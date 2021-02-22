‘Where’s the justice in this?’ Slain girl’s family wants fair process

Family and friends of a 14-year-old girl who was killed last year came together Monday to protest outside the Rock Island County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say Lyric Stewart was stabbed to death December 30, 2020, during a fight.

The protest comes after a court case Monday where two minors who police initially suspected had played a role in the murder were released on probation.

The family was disappointed in the outcome.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney Office says right now there is only one primary suspect in Lyric’s murder.

18-year-old Jimena Jinez who is in Rock Island County jail on a pending murder charge.

The State Attorney’s office were looking at others possibly playing a role in Lyric’s death, but after a court hearing Monday they decided there wasn’t enough evidence to warrant murder charges.

Local 4 News spoke to Lyric’s dad Tony Stewart who says he was let down by the Rock Island justice system.

“The mockery that the prosecution from Rock Island has put forth on their so called efforts on making sure this was a just case, and the changes were fitting were totally not,” says Tony Stewart.

He says his daughter Lyric didn’t deserve what happened to her, and now the family feels they have a lack of closure.

“I expected justice is what I expected. I didn’t expect for somebody to send them home on probation where they get to spend their days with their family, and sit back and make a mockery of my daughter’s murder,” says Stewart. “Not only to be slapped by the perpetrators in this, but to be slapped by Rock Island Justice system so to speak. Where’s the justice in this.”

The primary suspect in Lyric’s death. Jinez plead no guilty earlier this month.

Her next court date is March 4th.

She remains in the Rock Island County Jail on $1.5 million bond.