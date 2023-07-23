This year’s National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place today at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, NY when Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen join some of the biggest names in baseball who are enshrined in Cooperstown. Currently, 342 people have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame since it was created in 1936. That number includes 271 former major league players, 36 executives, 23 managers, 10 umpires and two pioneers. Ever wonder which state, and which professional team, has the most inductees?

Researchers at Gambling.com have figured out the Top 10 states that have produced the most MLB Hall of Famers. They discovered New York has the most Hall of Famers with 34. California comes in second with 26 and Pennsylvania is right behind them with 25. Illinois came in fourth with 23 Hall of Famers while Iowa ranked 14th with seven players.

Researchers also declared the New York Yankees as the best current team for producing MLB Hall of Famers with 26. The St Louis Cardinals came in second place with18andthe Chicago White Sox ranked third with 16. The Chicago Cubs came in fourth with 15 players.