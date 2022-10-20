New York-based author, lecturer and Holocaust expert Jud Newborn will now give his Figge talk Friday night for free, thanks to an anonymous donor.

The Davenport-based German American Heritage Center & Museum announced the good news late Thursday afternoon. Holocaust expert Jud Newborn will present “Speaking Truth to Power” at the John Deere Auditorium at the Figge Art Museum (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport) on Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

Newborn will use stirring music, 80 powerful images and suspenseful storytelling, in recounting how Sophie Scholl and her brother Hans transformed uniquely to become the greatest heroes of the German anti-Nazi resistance, and icons of civil courage in Germany today.

The event is part of the German American Heritage Center & Museum exhibit, The White Rose Student Resistance to Hitler, Munich 1942/43, now on display through Feb. 12, 2023.

GAHC executive director Kelly Lao said Thursday she’s already offered refunds for people who had bought tickets to Newborn’s talk, and many of those donated the amount ($20, or $15 for members) back to the museum.