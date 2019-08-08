White Sox, Yankees to play 1st Iowa MLB game at Field of Dreams

The Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees will play a regular season game next season in Dyersville, Iowa at the site of the 1989 baseball movie Field of Dreams.

It will happen on Thursday, August 13, 2020, Major League Baseball announced today. “MLB at Field of Dreams” will mark the first Major League game ever held at the movie location as well as in the State of Iowa.

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

Fox will provide exclusive national coverage of “MLB at Field of Dreams,” airing at 6 p.m. CT.

The event will be considered a White Sox home date, with the Thursday game followed by a Friday off-day before the two teams resume their three-game series at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday.

“Field of Dreams is an iconic, generational baseball story built upon a deep love of the game that transcends even the most impossible of circumstances,” Jerry Reinsdorf, Chairman of the Chicago White Sox, said. “The filmmakers tell a beautiful story that resonates to this day. It is an incredible honor for the White Sox franchise to be the home team against the Yankees in a special setting that will capture everyone’s imagination just like the movie does. It seems very fitting that 30 years after the film’s debut, MLB will build a ballfield in an Iowa cornfield where we will come to play a game so that baseball fans can create their own memories to be cherished for decades.”

Later this month, MLB will begin construction on a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark on the Dyersville site. A pathway through a cornfield will take fans to the ballpark, which will overlook the famous movie location. The right field wall will include windows to show the cornfields beyond the ballpark. Aspects of the ballpark’s design will pay homage to Chicago’s Comiskey Park, home of the White Sox from 1910-1990, including the shape of the outfield and bullpens beyond the center field fence.

“The Yankees organization is proud to participate in such a unique celebration of baseball,” Hal Steinbrenner, Managing General Partner of the New York Yankees, said. “Field of Dreams captures the pure essence of baseball, and it continues to bring generations of fans – and families – together to embrace its timeless roots. It’s a distinct honor for us to showcase our great game in such an iconic and intimate setting while promoting the movie’s legacy. I fully expect that this experience will exemplify why baseball remains a cherished American pastime.”

Information on the limited ticket availability will be announced by MLB at a later date.

Field of Dreams stars Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones and Amy Madigan and was selected to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress in 2017.

Since 1989, the Lansing Family Farm, which was used in the movie, has been a popular tourist attraction, now known as the “Field of Dreams Movie Site.” In 2011, the field was purchased by Denise Stillman and a group of investors with the goal of preserving the Field of Dreams and creating a special place for baseball fans, tournament players and families. Stillman began working with MLB in 2015, which has now culminated in this special game.

There are five Minor League Clubs in Iowa: the Triple-A Iowa Cubs and the Single-A Burlington Bees (affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels), the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins), the Clinton LumberKings (Miami Marlins) and the Quad Cities River Bandits (Houston Astros).

Current Major League figures with ties to Iowa include San Francisco Giants pitcher Tony Watson, Washington Nationals pitcher Jeremy Hellickson, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha and Astros manager AJ Hinch.

Hall of Famers who hail from and/or were born in Iowa include Bob Feller, Cap Anson, Dave Bancroft, Fred Clarke, Red Faber and Dazzy Vance.

In 1875 – the final year of the National Association before the 1876 inception of the National League – Keokuk, Iowa fielded a club called the Westerns.

Outside of organized baseball, a multiracial team called the All-Nations, based in both Des Moines and Kansas City, barnstormed periodically between 1912-1925. That club included Hall of Famers Cristóbal Torriente, José Méndez and Bullet Rogan.