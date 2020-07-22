Whiteside County announces highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases since April

On Tuesday, the Whiteside County Health Department announced 10 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the health department, this ties the previous highest announcement of 10 cases on Saturday, April 25.

The Whiteside County Health Department says they’ve identified a total of 250 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those 250 cases, the health department has identified 70 since the state of Illinois entered Phase 4 on Friday, June 26.

Approximately 31% of these 70 cases involve individuals in their 40s or 50s while almost half are 39 or younger.

The following pie chart contains a breakdown of the age range of the 70 cases identified in Whiteside County since entering Phase 4 on June 26:

“Fortunately, in Illinois, daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 remain low,” said the Whiteside County Health Department in a press release Tuesday. “However, people gather more frequently and with larger groups while this virus continues to spread. It becomes more likely someone at risk will become infected.”

This statement was released a day after the health department announced they were investigating potential exposures to COVID-19 this past week at Johnnie’s Tap in Fulton — the second bar in the county to be investigated so far this month.

Prior to this announcement, the Whiteside County Health Department released information Tuesday, July 14 regarding potential exposures to COVID-19 by contagious individuals on the premises of a bar in Rock Falls.

Exposures may have occurred during the following dates and times at Whiskey Barrel Saloon:

Wednesday, July 8 after 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 9 after 6 p.m.

The health department says, while they believe there is minimal risk to the majority of customers, others may have had more direct and prolonged contact and be at higher risk for developing or spreading COVID-19.

Both the Whiteside County Health Department and Whiskey Barrel Saloon advise all patrons who visited the premises during the above dates and times take special care to monitor themselves for any symptoms of COVID-19 and reach out to the health department at 815-626-2230, extension 1216.

As Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan continues, the Whiteside County Health Department reminds everyone that “COVID is still in our community, and stopping the spread of COVID-19 is a community effort.” The health department adds that “we must work together to be successful.”

