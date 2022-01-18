Whiteside County called planning committee meeting dedicated to protection of public health and property

Whiteside County called an All Hazards Mitigation Planning Committee meeting for January 27.

The main topic of discussion is scheduled to be projects and activities to prevent injuries and fatalities while maintaining vital services for Whiteside County residents. According to a release, the committee began work in May 2021 to update the County’s Ali Hazards Mitigation Plan to detail the past severe weather events that have impacted the county and identify mitigation projects and activities that can be taken before a severe weather event occurs to protect residents and critical services and infrastructure.

“There has been at least $9.5 million in verified property damages and $22.4 million in crop damages caused by severe weather events in the county,” Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said. “Obtaining FEMA’s approval of our updated plan will make all of the participants eligible to receive federal grant money for mitigation projects and activities.”

Projects identified at this meeting will become part of the Whiteside County All Hazards Mitigation Plan. While the public has provided input on portions of the plan, the entire plan will be presented for public review and comment before it is submitted to the state and federal government for approval.

To submit questions and comments, contact the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 772-4044. Committee meetings are open to the public in person, masks required, or virtually. To participate in the meeting virtually, email here or call (217) 585-9517, extension 9.