Whiteside County Community Health Clinic expanding COVID-19 testing

With the rise in the COVID-19 positivity rate in the region, the Whiteside County Community Health Clinic (WCCHC) is adding additional hours and expanding testing to five days a week starting September 28.

Testing will be available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. by appointment only.

Anyone, regardless of symptoms or exposure, can get a test at no cost. Those interested in getting tested should call 815-626-2230 extension 1243 to schedule a phone consultation and appointment.

WCCHC feels the increase in testing will help identify and mitigate outbreaks in the community, help students quarantined from school to return more quickly and safely, and allow the clinic to assist regional partners that may lack testing options.