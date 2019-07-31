Whiteside County experiencing an ‘outbreak’ in gonorrhea cases

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill — Health officials are urging people throughout Whiteside County to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases. They said they have seen an increase in gonorrhea cases almost five times higher than what they saw in the first six months of last year compared to the first half of this year.

“So currently we are in what’s considered an outbreak of gonorrhea and that just means we are seeing more than usual cases of gonorrhea so like the first six months of last year we seven cases,” Whiteside County Infection Control Nurse, Dani Haeffner said. “The first six months of this year we had 36 cases so we’ve seen a huge increase that’s 414 percent increase.”

Heath officials said please go to their Facebook page for more information and call to make an appointment. Additionally, they added it is important to let your sexual partners know if you have contracted any of the virus.