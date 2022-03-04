The Whiteside County Board has announced a new $2-million grant program, the ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery (SLFRF) Grant, available to businesses, nonprofits and individuals negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The County received funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and wants to get some of these funds out to the people, businesses and organizations negatively impacted by the pandemic to assist in their recovery,” Joel Horn, Whiteside County Administrator, said in a Friday release of $2 million from the federal government.

Applications and guidelines/requirements are available at www.whiteside.org/whiteside-county-news.html. Applicants will need to describe the impact the pandemic had on their operations and how they plan to use the funds to recover.

“The county is eager to get these funds out quickly, and we have designed what we feel is a very easy application process,” Horn said. “We are looking to make this a very easy and quick process.”

The pandemic had significant impact on the county’s economy and this new program is intended to provide funds to assist in pandemic recovery. The awards are a grant and will not be needed to be repaid. Grant applications will be reviewed for eligibility and scheduled for consideration by the County Board. Applicants will be notified of the date their application is scheduled to go before the board.

The county will schedule a conference to discuss the SLFRF Grant project and reporting requirements in the very near future.

For questions regarding this program, contact Joel Horn at 815-772-5100 or WCAdmin@whiteside.org.