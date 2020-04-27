1  of  7
Whiteside County Health Department announces three new COVID-19 cases and correction to Saturday’s report Woman transported to hospital after house fire Rock Island County Health Department reports seven new cases and seventh death related to COVID-19 WATCH: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 news conference Two COVID-19 deaths reported in nearby Iowa counties Rock Island resident suffers gunshot wound Moline Police investigating armed robbery
Three new cases of COVID-19 in Whiteside County were released by the Whiteside County Health Department on Sunday.

The new cases involve:

  • One individual in their 40s
  • One individual in their 60s
  • One individual in their 80s

In addition, the health department announced a correction to their report from Saturday.

Originally, Whiteside County Health Department reported 11 cases, including one involving an individual in their 30s. This information was incorrect.

There was a total of 10 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, which involved:

  • One individual in their 50s
  • One individual in their 60s
  • Two individuals in their 80s
  • Six individuals in their 90s

The health department originally reported 11 individuals had recovered from COVID-19, which was also incorrect. Only one recovery was announced.

The most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 in Whiteside County is available here.

