Whiteside County Health Department announces three new COVID-19 cases and correction to Saturday’s report

Three new cases of COVID-19 in Whiteside County were released by the Whiteside County Health Department on Sunday.

The new cases involve:

One individual in their 40s

One individual in their 60s

One individual in their 80s

In addition, the health department announced a correction to their report from Saturday.

Originally, Whiteside County Health Department reported 11 cases, including one involving an individual in their 30s. This information was incorrect.

There was a total of 10 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, which involved:

One individual in their 50s

One individual in their 60s

Two individuals in their 80s

Six individuals in their 90s

The health department originally reported 11 individuals had recovered from COVID-19, which was also incorrect. Only one recovery was announced.

