Whiteside County Health Department announces three new COVID-19 cases and correction to Saturday’s report

Three new cases of COVID-19 in Whiteside County were released by the Whiteside County Health Department on Sunday.
The new cases involve:
- One individual in their 40s
- One individual in their 60s
- One individual in their 80s
In addition, the health department announced a correction to their report from Saturday.
Originally, Whiteside County Health Department reported 11 cases, including one involving an individual in their 30s. This information was incorrect.
There was a total of 10 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, which involved:
- One individual in their 50s
- One individual in their 60s
- Two individuals in their 80s
- Six individuals in their 90s
The health department originally reported 11 individuals had recovered from COVID-19, which was also incorrect. Only one recovery was announced.
The most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 in Whiteside County is available here.