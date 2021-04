The Whiteside County Health Department is holding a Pfizer vaccine clinic on Saturday, May 1, at the McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone 16 years or older is eligible to receive the vaccine. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent present or have a signed consent form, which is available here.

Appointments can be made at this link or by calling 1-833-621-1284.