Whiteside County Health Department investigating potential exposures to COVID-19 at Fulton bar

The Whiteside County Health Department says they are working together with a bar in Fulton regarding potential COVID-19 exposures by contagious individuals.

Exposures may have occurred during the following dates and times at Johnnie’s Tap:

Monday, July 13 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15 after 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 16 after 6 p.m.

Friday, July 17 after 6 p.m.

According to the health department, individuals who visited other times are not at risk due to this exposure. They believe there is minimal risk to the majority of customers who visited Johnnie’s Tap during the above dates and times.

Individuals most at risk are considered “close contacts” or those who were within 6 feet of a positive case for 15 minutes or more.

Because they cannot specifically identify those who are most at risk for contracting the virus, the Whiteside County Health Department and Johnnie’s Tap advise all patrons who visited the premises during the above dates and times to take special care to monitor themselves for any symptoms of COVID-19, social distance and wear a face mask when going out. Those individuals are also asked to consider temporarily limiting the frequency and attendance of social gatherings for 14 days after their last possible exposure.

Individuals with symptoms or questions are asked to reach out to the health department at 815-626-2230, extension 1216.

According to the Whiteside County Health Department, individuals who are not experiencing symptoms “may not have been close contacts and may not be infected and would not require testing.”

The health department says symptoms of COVID-19 can develop two to 14 days after exposure and may include any of the following:

Fever and chills

Cough

Shortness of breath

Headache

Fatigue

Sore throat

Loss of taste and smell

Congestion or runny nose

Muscle or body aches

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Individuals experiencing symptoms

Those experiencing any of these symptoms that cannot be explained by previously diagnosed conditions should immediately self-isolate at home and contact the Whiteside County Health Department for further instructions.

Those experiencing any emergency warning signs (such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to rouse) should immediately contact a local emergency department or 911, inform them of symptoms and let them know there may have been a COVID-19 exposure so they can work to protect those potentially infected and themselves.

How to self-isolate

To self-isolate, individuals should remain at home in a separate room, bedroom and use a separate bathroom, if possible. Individuals isolating should avoid contact with other household members and pets. Individuals in isolation should not share personal items such as towels, cups and utensils. If possible, wear a face covering when around others. After contacting the health department, those isolating should contact their employer and follow the CDC recommendations for what to do when sick.

Testing

At this time, the Whiteside County Health Department recommends testing for confirmed close contacts and those experiencing symptoms. As a reminder, they say an individual with COVID-19 may test negative early after their infection, yet this does not release an individual from isolation. To reduce the chances of a false negative, the Illinois Department of Public Health recommends testing five to seven days after the last known exposure to COVID-19.

For testing:

Contact a primary care physician to learn more about options for testing

Utilize Illinois Mobile and Community-Based Testing Sites

Find other testing partners by zip code

For questions, contact the Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or reach out to the Whiteside County Health Department.

Additional information is here and here.