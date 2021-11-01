Whiteside County Health Department temporarily requiring appointments for COVID vaccines

Researchers analyzed data from nearly 200 hospitals across the country, and concluded that COVID vaccines still offer better protection than a previous COVID infection. (Getty Images)

Beginning this Tuesday, Nov. 2nd, the Whiteside County Health Department (WCHD) will temporarily be requiring an appointment for individuals seeking COVID-19 vaccination to help minimize wait times and keep visitors appropriately spaced in waiting rooms.

This temporary change should keep our process running smoothly once the pediatric Pfizer vaccine for individuals age 5 through 11 is approved and vaccination begins, according to a Monday release from WCHD. Individuals will be able to make an appointment Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/530a9d8f-5238-4561-bc90-7857ddbee861/

Individuals may also schedule by phone by calling the IDPH Vaccine Appointment Call Center at 833-621-1284.

“We are excited that so many within our community are doing what they can to protect themselves and those around them,” the health department said. For now, we ask individuals to schedule online with WCHD or visit vaccines.gov to find other COVID-19 vaccine providers near them.

