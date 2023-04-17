Union employees of the Whiteside County Health Department will picket outside the county board meeting Tuesday night, then address the board to urge them to settle a fair contract, a news release says.

“As public health workers, we stepped up to protect our community through the pandemic, despite the risks to ourselves and our families,” said Steph Stichter, a registered nurse who serves on the union bargaining committee. “We deserve respect, fair treatment and fair pay—not these endless delays.”

Whiteside County Health Department employees represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) will be outside the Law Enforcement Center, 400 N. Cherry St., Morrison, at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the release says.