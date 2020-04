Whiteside County announced six new positive cases of the coronavirus. That pushes their total to 75 cases.

The new cases are:

· 1 person in their 20’s

· 1 person in their 30’s

· 2 people in their 40’s

· 1 person in their 50’s

· 1 person in their 80’s

There are no new deaths to announce from the county, their fatality total remains at 5.