Whiteside County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office on Friday that the Whiteside County Health Department advised there was an inmate in the Whiteside County Jail that tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate, who has been housed at the jail since March 121, 2020, was being transferred and was required to be tested before being accepted at the new facility.

The Whiteside County Health Department conducted the test that came back positive, although the inmate showed no symptoms.

The inmate is now in medical isolation for the required 14 day quarantine, as well as the entire cell block the inmate was housed in. The only other inmates who were possibly exposed were those in the same cell block.

The entire staff of Correctional Deputies is expected to be tested by Monday, July 27.