Whiteside County named one of America’s Healthiest Counties

The Annual Healthiest Communities rankings were released on June 29, and Whiteside County has been recognized as one of the Healthiest Counties in America.

The rankings, published by U.S. News & World Report, analyzes health and well-being in nearly 3,000 county and county equivalents in 84 metrics across 10 key categories, including population health, public safety, housing, economy, equity, environment, food and nutrition, community vitality and infrastructure, a news release says.

Whiteside County scored 57.1, and ranked 48 among its peer group of Urban – Up-and- Coming counties. The national average was 48, Illinois counties averaged 52, and the Urban, Up-and –Coming peer group averaged 32. The ranking showed progress from 2020’s Whiteside County score of 53, and a peer group ranking of 56.

“It’s great to have Whiteside County recognized as one of the nation’s Healthiest Communities,” said Whiteside County Board Chair James Duffy,. “We have been saying Whiteside County is a great place to ‘live, work and play’, and receiving recognition from a reputable third party reaffirms that our message is on the target.

“Our Healthiest Community recognition is the result of hard work from all of our partners here in Whiteside County,” said Gary Camarano, Whiteside County’s economic development director. “Our private sector businesses, who invest in the community and its workers, our primary and secondary educational institutions, our healthcare partners, economic development partners – municipalities, EDOs, Chambers of Commerce – and our many civic organizations. They have all done an outstanding job, especially considering the trying year we just came through.”