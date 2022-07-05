The Whiteside County Health Department (WCHD) Drive-Up No Appointment Necessary SHIELD Testing will reopen its normal weekday schedule on July 6th, 2022 — thanks to support from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and University of Illinois System’s SHIELD Illinois program.

WCHD is pleased it will continue offering SHIELD IL Saliva COVID-19 tests to Whiteside and surrounding communities free of charge, according to a Tuesday release. SHIELD IL tests are highly accurate PCR tests with results currently expected within 24 hours in patients’ online account.

WCHD hopes continued easy access to testing will allow individuals to test as soon as symptoms develop and help decrease transmission by identifying cases early, the department said. An article in Scientific American says that saliva tests for COVID may be more accurate and easier than nasal swabs..

Individuals interested in testing should set up a SHIELD IL account before testing. To create an account, visit: shieldilportal.pointnclick.com and use Agency Code: df5brbrj.

WCHD Testing Schedule (Closed Daily from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.)

Monday: 8:30 am to 3:30 pm

Tuesday: 8:30 am to 5:30 pm

Wednesday: 8:30 am to 3:30 pm

Thursday: 8:30 am to 5:30 pm

Friday: 8:30 am to 1:00 pm

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced a renewed agreement with SHIELD Illinois that offers every public school outside of Chicago the opportunity to use the University of Illinois System’s innovative, saliva-based COVID-19 testing platform at no cost for the 2022-23 school year.

SHIELD Illinois provides on-demand saliva-based PCR tests through weekly screening testing at Illinois schools, businesses and government agencies. The U of I System’s non-profit, in-state COVID-testing unit, SHIELD Illinois has administered 6.4 million tests as of June.

Schools interested in renewing with SHIELD or beginning a partnership should sign up by July 15 in order to guarantee testing on the first day of school.

Organizations in Illinois who are interested in using the SHIELD saliva test should visit go.uillinois.edu/startSHIELD.