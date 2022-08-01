Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Hamstra (second from left) returns to full duty on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 (photo by Matt Hiolderman).

On Monday, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker welcomed the return of Whiteside County Deputy Derek Hamstra to full duty.

Hamstra — who was promoted to Sergeant — had been off duty because of a work-related injury that occurred Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, when he was inadvertently struck with a bullet from an Illinois State Trooper’s weapon.

Derek Hamstra, center, with other Whiteside County officers on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, his first day back at work (photo by Matt Holderman).

Hamstra was shot in the left foot while attempting to locate two suspects who fled from a deputy, according to an earlier release. The Illinois State Police District 1 responded to the scene to assist the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies.

During the attempt to locate the suspects, preliminary information following the investigation showed that one bullet was inadvertently fired from an Illinois State Trooper’s weapon, striking Deputy Hamstra’s left foot. The Illinois State Police Division of internal Investigation investigated the incident.

Arrested in the incident was Erik K. Jaramillo Garcia of Beloit, Wis., who was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of aggravated fleeing or eluding police, criminal trespass to a residence, obstructing identification, driving while revoked and speeding.