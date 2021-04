The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the victims in a fatal crash Friday on U. S. Route 136 in rural Fulton.

The driver of the vehicle was Stephen E. Higdon, 71, and his front-seat passenger was his wife, Catherine Higdon, 70.

They lived in Morrison, Ill., and had lived in Fairfield, Iowa, before they moved to Morrison. Stephen Higdon was a minister in Fairfield for many years.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.