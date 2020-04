The Whiteside County Health Department reported that the county has 3 new positive tests for COVID-19, although 2 of the individuals have already recovered from the virus.

The 2 cases that have recovered involved a person in their 50s and one in their 70s. The third case is an individual in their 60s.

Overall, Whiteside County has reported 17 cases, of which 4 have recovered and 1 has died. The remaining 12 cases are either receiving care or recovering at home.