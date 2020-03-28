Whiteside County reports 3rd case of COVID-19

The Whiteside County Health Department announced on Saturday that a 3rd case of COVID-19 has been confirmed for their county.

The individual is an adult in their 90s. Local health officials are working closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health, CGH Medical Centers where testing was conducted and the individual to identify and monitor contacts for signs of illness.

The Whiteside County Health Department stresses that the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases is not an accurate representation of cases in the county. The Illinois Department of Public Health suggests limiting testing to individuals hospitalized with unexplained pneumonia, and those living and working in living facilities, like nursing homes. This means the total number of tests performed, and total number of positive tests, does not accurately represent Whiteside County’s testing among the general population or actual COVID-19 cases. The Whiteside County Health Department will not be releasing the number of individuals tested.

For the latest COVID-19 information in the state of Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.