Whiteside County reports first death due to COVID-19

A resident of Whiteside County in their 90s who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away. It is the first reported death related to coronavirus in the county.

The Whiteside County Health Department also reported on March 30 that an individual in their 30s living in the county had tested positive. After further investigation, it was discovered that the individual was falsely identified as a Whiteside County resident. This is the second case of a confirmed positive case that was reported to Whiteside County Health Department with an incorrect address.

Whiteside County currently has 5 confirmed cases, 2 of which have recovered and 1 who has passed away.

The Whiteside County Health Department expects additional reported and confirmed cases in the county.