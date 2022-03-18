Whiteside County Sheriff John F. Booker has been invited to be on a subcommittee of the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Pretrial Practices Implementation Task Force.

“Because of your unique experience, expertise, and perspective, you are among approximately 100 people from across the state that the Task Force is requesting to participate in this groundbreaking effort,” says a letter from retired Judge Robbin Stuckert, chair of the Implementation Task Force.

The Illinois Supreme Court created the Commission on Pretrial Practices in November 2017. Following the issuance of the Commission’s final report in April 2020, the Supreme Court created the Implementation Task Force to recommend implementation strategies.

In February 2021, Gov. JB Pritzker signed the SAFE-T Act, which contained comprehensive pretrial reforms, including an end to using financial conditions of pretrial release and a new process for making intentional pretrial release and detention decisions (the pretrial reforms are known as the Pretrial Fairness Act), the letter to Booker said.

“I very much hope that you accept our invitation to participate. There is a lot of work ahead of us, but Illinois is poised to be national leader in pretrial justice,” the judge wrote. “I am certain that you will find this to be a rewarding experience, and we would be honored for you to serve.”

Booker said Friday he has accepted the invitation. “I understand the amount of time and commitment required and I look forward to the challenge,” he said.