Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide in Sterling

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a homicide in Sterling. At 12:30 AM on July 5th the Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on the 24000 block of Front Street in rural Sterling for a male subject found in his yard deceased.

The deceased male was in his 40’s and upon preliminary investigation it was discovered that he had suffered a gun shot wound.

The incident is currently under investigation so no further information is available at this time.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance. If you have any information please call the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department at 815-772-4044 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867.