Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputy recovering from being shot in foot

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy who was shot this week was inadvertently struck with a bullet from an Illinois State Trooper’s weapon.

On Monday, Sept. 27, Whiteside County Deputy Derek Hamstra, 32, with eight years experience in the Sheriff’s Office, was shot in the left foot while attempting to locate two suspects who fled from a deputy earlier in the morning, according to a Wednesday release.

Derek Hamstra, a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy, is recovering from his Monday gunshot injury.

Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police will be releasing additional details regarding the apprehension of the suspects that led to Deputy Hamstra’s injury.

The Illinois State Police District 1 responded to the scene to assist the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies. During the attempt to locate the suspects, preliminary information following the investigation showed that one bullet was inadvertently fired from an Illinois State Trooper’s weapon, striking Deputy Hamstra’s left foot. The Illinois State Police Division of internal Investigation is investigating the incident.

Deputy Hamstra remains in the hospital and shares his humble gratitude by saying “thank you” to everyone praying for his speedy recovery, according to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s release.

Arrested in the incident was 38-year-old Erik K. Jaramillo Garcia of Beloit, Wis., who was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts aggravated fleeing or eluding police, criminal trespass to residence, obstructing identification, driving while revoked and speeding. He is being held on bond of $150,000, the release said.

Also arrested was 31-year-old Denise Nicole Williams of Beloit, Wis., who was charged with two counts of burglary, and was being held on a $25,000 bond.