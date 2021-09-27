Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy recovers from gunshot wound: Hear the 911 call

A Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot on Monday morning, but is expected to make a full recovery.

On Monday, Sept. 27, at approximately 8:42 a.m., in the area of Hill Side Road and Fulfs Road, a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound while attempting to locate two suspects who fled on foot following a vehicle pursuit earlier this morning, according to a Sheriff’s Department release.

“Our Deputy is currently undergoing surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. The two suspects were subsequently taken into custody and there is no danger to the general public,” the release says. “No further information is available at this time and we will provide updates as they come in. Please keep our Deputy and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”