Whiteside County temporarily moved COVID-19 vaccination by appointment

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

The Whiteside County Health Department is temporarily requiring an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccination. This temporary change is expected to keep the vaccination process running smoothly when Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine for 5-11 is approved and in use.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment with the Whiteside County Health Department, click here, or click here to find another provider and location near you. To make an appointment by phone, contact the Illinois Department of Public Health Vaccine Appointment Call Center at (833) 621-1284.