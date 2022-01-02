Whiteside County testing site returns to appointment-only

Beginning Tuesday, the Whiteside County Health Department (WCHD) SHIELD IL Drive-up Community Testing Site again will be by appointment only.

Each individual who wants to be tested must have their own appointment, a news release says. Individuals without an appointment will be asked to return at their appointment time once scheduled.

Beginning next week the site will be closed on Monday, and will resume normal hours on Tuesday.

Normal hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed for holidays.

WCHD Community SHIELD Testing Overview:

Individuals will need a SHIELD Illinois Account to schedule an appointment and view results.

A parent or guardian will need to create their own account and add a dependent to test individuals under 18. Check your dependent’s personal details and make sure your contact number is listed and SHIELD Community Testing is listed under Agency Division(s). If not add an agency and use the community agency code below.

Visit shieldilportal.pointnclick.com to create an account. The Community Agency Code is: df5brbrj

Log in to your account to schedule an appointment at shieldilportal.pointnclick.com

Do not eat, drink, or smoke, brush your teeth, or use mouthwash one hour before submitting your saliva sample.

Individuals tested before 1pm should get results that night. Results for anyone tested after 1 p.m. should be next night.

To reach the testing tent, enter the north-most parking lot and follow the cones.

Results will be available only in your SHIELD Illinois Account. Do not call for results.

For additional support, individuals may call the SHIELD Illinois Patient Support line at 217-265-6059 for assistance setting up an account, making appointments, or viewing results.

Additional testing sites may be found here.