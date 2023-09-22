Whiteside County has unveiled its latest initiative, the Shop Where I Live Whiteside County Marketplace. This innovative online platform provides a seamless and convenient way for small businesses within the county to expand their digital presence and reach a wider customer base, while fostering a stronger sense of community collaboration, a news release says.

The Shop Where I Live Whiteside County Marketplace is made possible through the funding and dedication of Whiteside County itself. This initiative aligns with the county’s commitment to nurturing local businesses and bolstering economic growth from within. “By harnessing the power of technology, this platform empowers local entrepreneurs to establish and maintain an online storefront, making it easier than ever for customers to shop local and support the businesses that make Whiteside County unique,” the release says.

One of the key strengths of this initiative is the partnership between Shop Where I Live, Whiteside County Economic Development, and a network of Local Champions. The Local Champions include chambers of commerce, cities, main streets, and small business development centers throughout Whiteside County. “These champions play a vital role in spreading the word about the platform and assisting businesses in creating compelling online profiles. Through collaborative efforts, the platform aims to build a vibrant digital marketplace that mirrors the rich tapestry of Whiteside County’s small business landscape,” the release says.

To access Shop Where I Live Whiteside County, visit here to see a diverse array of products and services ranging from artisanal crafts to locally sourced goods. The platform is designed to offer a user-friendly experience, allowing shoppers to browse, discover, and purchase items from multiple local businesses in one seamless transaction, according to the release.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community, and it’s crucial that we provide them with the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital age. Shop Where I Live Whiteside County Marketplace is more than just an online platform – it’s a testament to our commitment to fostering a resilient local economy and a close-knit community,” stated Gary Camarano, director of Whiteside County Economic Development.

With the Shop Where I Live Whiteside County Marketplace now live, locals and visitors alike are encouraged to explore the platform, discover new businesses, and make purchases that directly contribute to the growth and prosperity of Whiteside County. Local businesses that want to be included on the platform can contact Whiteside County Economic Development at econdev@whiteside.org or 815-772-5182 for additional information.