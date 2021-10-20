Whiteside County will pause Wednesday walk-in immunizations

In this photo provided by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky receives her flu shot on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 in Atlanta. The U.S. is gearing up in case of a bad flu season on top of the continuing COVID-19 crisis, with a plea Thursday for Americans to get vaccinated against both. (National Foundation for Infectious Diseases via AP)

The Whiteside County Health Department will be pausing walk-in immunizations on Wednesdays. Whiteside County residents needing immunizations will be able to make an appointment on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The county is taking this step in response to the current high demand for immunizations, limited supply, and recent shipping delays, the department said in a Wednesday release. “Our hope is that this will help provide a more uniform experience for residents and reduce wait times which have been longer than normal on Wednesdays.”

Flu and COVID-19 immunizations are currently unaffected and will continue to be offered to walk-ins Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. All other immunizations will be by appointment.

Individuals interested in immunizations can call 815-626-2230 and choose option 4 to schedule an appointment on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.