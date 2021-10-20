Whiteside County will pause Wednesday walk-in immunizations

The Whiteside County Health Department will be pausing walk-in immunizations on Wednesdays. Whiteside County residents needing immunizations will be able to make an appointment on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The county is taking this step in response to the current high demand for immunizations, limited supply, and recent shipping delays, the department said in a Wednesday release. “Our hope is that this will help provide a more uniform experience for residents and reduce wait times which have been longer than normal on Wednesdays.”
Flu and COVID-19 immunizations are currently unaffected and will continue to be offered to walk-ins Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. All other immunizations will be by appointment.
Individuals interested in immunizations can call 815-626-2230 and choose option 4 to schedule an appointment on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.