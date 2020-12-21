Whiteside County’s ‘Know Before You Go’ program provides free COVID-19 testing



The Whiteside County Community Health Clinic (WCCHC) “Know Before You Go” campaign will provide free, no-appointment-necessary COVID-19 testing.

Testing will be 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the drive-through while supplies last. The goal of the campaign is to find positive cases and prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the holidays, a news release says.

WCCHC will use antigen tests to provide same-day results.

Antigen tests can be used to slow the spread of COVID-19 by providing rapid results. However, these tests are not as sensitive as PCR tests and can produce a higher number of false negatives. Rapid antigens testing may not detect COVID-19 in positive individuals if they are asymptomatic or early in their infectious period.

As part of the “Know Before You Go” campaign, participants will be called with results by the end of the day they test. Because antigen tests are not as reliable for confirming someone is truly negative, notes will be provided only for individuals who test positive.

WCCHC does not recommend retesting if someone has tested positive in the last 90 days.

People who test negative should still follow current holiday guidance and limit in-person gatherings to household members and gather virtually with friends and family. For more information, go to https://allin.illinois.gov/