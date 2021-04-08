Whiteside County’s mayoral race ‘too close to call’

Your Local Election Headquarters has been following mayoral and city council races going on this week in Illinois.

Right now, Whiteside County has a mayoral race that is “just too close to call.”

In Rock Falls, one vote separates the two candidates.

Rodney Kleckler has 404 votes and William Wescott has 403.

Whiteside County Clerk Dana Nelson says they can’t call it yet because they are still waiting on five absentee ballots.

“No, the race isn’t decided yet,” said Nelson. “We have two weeks for any kind of vote-by-mail ballots to come in that have been postmarked no later than Election Day, so we’re waiting on those.”

Nelson says, after they receive all of the ballots, they will canvass the results between April 20 and 27.