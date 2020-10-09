Whiteside, Knox among four local counties at warning level for COVID-19 in Illinois

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported that 26 counties in the state are considered at a warning level for COVID-19, including four locally: Whiteside, Knox, Henderson, and Warren.

A county reaches the warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators increase, including:

There are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county.

The weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units are available in a region.

The weekly percent of COVID-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

The weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

IDPH uses the metrics to inform local leaders, businesses, local health departments, and the public to help make decisions regarding personal and family gatherings, and other activities.

The metrics are updated weekly and measured from Sunday to Saturday from the prior week.