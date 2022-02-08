The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists to make the right play and designate a sober driver for the Super Bowl

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office announced it will conduct special patrols throughout Super Bowl weekend to crack down on impaired drivers and encourage people to wear their seat belts. The campaign will run February 11-14. If your plans for the big game involve alcohol or marijuana, make the right play and pass your keys to a sober driver

“At parties throughout the country. friends will gather to cheer on their favorite team and raise a glass or two,” Sheriff John F. Booker said. “We urge our residents and visitors to enjoy Super Bowl parties responsibly and remind them that we’ll be out there in force to help ensure everyone makes it home safely.”

Before kickoff, remember to designate a sober driver. If you don’t have a designated driver, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office has these tips:

Call a cab

Use a ride-sharing service

Ask a sober friend or family member to pick you up

Stay where you are and sleep it off

Never let a friend leave your sight if you think they’re about to drive

Always buckle up — it’s your best defense in a crash,

If you’re walking, keep an eye out for cars

If you’re designated driver, be alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs and pedestrian signals

This Super Bowl enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.