Whitewater Junction opening for summer 2021

Whitewater Junction is scheduled to open Saturday for the 2021 summer season.

The waterpark located in Longview Park at 17th Street and 18th Avenue in Rock Island features a zero-depth to nine feet deep pool, four waterslides, a tot slide, splash features, and fun for the whole family.

Whitewater Junction hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Sunday and holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. From August 14 through September 6th, the waterpark is only open on weekends.

Admission is $9 for ages three and up. Children under the age of 3 are free with a paid adult admission. After 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday, there is an evening swim special for $5.

Discounted Punch Passes and Season Passes are available for purchase.

New this year, you can rent an exclusive cabana to relax and kick back out of the sun, which also includes drink and food vouchers.

There are also party packages available for birthdays or private gatherings, and private rentals for after hours group parties.

Rental rates can be found here. To reserve a cabana or party package, email or call 309-732-7281.

Whitewater Junction will open with a limit of 600 patrons while in the State of Illinois Bridge to Phase 5 Restore Illinois Plan. For questions or to check current occupancy, call 309-732-7946.

For more information, visit the Whitewater Junction webpage or call 309-732-SWIM (7946). Like the Whitewater Junction Facebook page for weather updates, information, specials and events, or follow Whitewater Junction on Instagram.