Whitewater Junction is scheduled to open on Saturday, May 28, for the summer season!.

Whitewater Junction is a zero-depth to nine feet deep pool featuring four water slides, a tot slide, splash features, and fun for the whole family, a news release says.

Upcoming events throughout the summer include: Back to Pool Bash on Wednesday, June 1 from noon until 5 p.m. in celebration of the beginning of summer break, including a live DJ and games.

Celebrate 4th of July on from noon until 5 p.m. Monday, July 4 with patriotic games. The last event of the season will be Back to School Bash from noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, giving the kids one last day to play at the pool before school starts.

Whitewater Junction hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and holidays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Toward the end of the summer, Whitewater Junction will be open weekends only from Aug. 15 through Sept. 5. Admission is $9 for ages three and up. Children two and under are admitted free with a paid adult. Evening swim special is Monday-Friday from 5-8 p.m. for $6,

Discounted passes are available for purchase. For more information, call 309- 732-7946.

Whitewater Junction is at 17th Street and 18th Avenue in Rock Island. Visit here or call 309-732-SWIM (7946) for more information.