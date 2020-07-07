Whitey’s closes 53rd Street location due to employee testing positive for COVID-19

Whitey’s Ice Cream announced that they were temporarily closing their 53rd Street location in Davenport after learning that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our employees and customers has been our number one concern throughout these uncertain times,” said Annika Tunberg, Vice President of Whitey’s Ice Cream. “We are doing everything in our power to ensure that we don’t contribute to the spread of COVID. We are very thankful that the employee who tested positive likely did not contract the virus at work and is experiencing only mild symptoms and is doing well.”

They are closing the store for a few days in order to deep clean the store and give employees time to get tested.