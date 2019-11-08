Whitey’s Ice Cream honoring owner by having a major sale Saturday

MOLINE, Ill — Whitey’s Ice Cream is remembering one of their own by giving back to their customers. Bob Tunberg would have been 100 years old on Saturday, November, 9th. So, the ice creamery decided to sale one scoop of ice cream in his honor for one dollar.

The company posted on their Facebook:

“Saturday, November 9th marks Bob Tunberg’s 100th birthday, and to honor his memory, single dip cones will be ON SALE for $1.00 all day long this Saturday!

Bob always said, “you never see a sad person with an ice cream cone” and on Saturday we will celebrate the legacy he left behind.”