Megan Bowers, a freshman at Geneseo High School won the 2020 Congressional Art Competition and will have her painting on the wall of the Capitol Building. She has grown a passion for art and made a special piece about about the Vietnam War. Her inspiration for the painting is her grandpa, who is a Vietnam War Veteran.

"I've learned a lot about the war from him and I just recently read a book called Boots on the Ground that was about the war by Elizabeth Partridge." Said Bowers. "And it was very interesting and inspiring and it talked a lot about how even though the soldiers sacrificed so much for their country, they were still treated very poorly by Americans once they got home."