Whitey’s Ice Cream temporarily closing stores

Cars line up at the Whitey’s Ice Cream drive-thru in Bettendorf on April 2. Whitey’s announced they were temporarily closing all their stores starting April 3 at 10pm due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Whitey’s Ice Cream announced they were temporarily closing its stores starting Friday, April 3 at 10pm due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While they would prefer to remain open to continue to serve the Quad Cities area, they made this difficult decision to help keep their employees safe and healthy.

The closure of the stores will not affect the availability at grocery stores at this time. Although, shipping through their website is temporarily shut down.

They did not say when they plan to reopen at this time but you can get updates on their website, Facebook page, or Twitter account.