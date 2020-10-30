Whitey’s location closes for second time within past week due to COVID-19 exposure

A Whitey’s location in Davenport closed for the second time within the past week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Locust Street location in Davenport closed its doors for a deep clean and contract tracing to determine which employees need to be tested.

This same location was closed last Saturday for an employee’s positive test.

“We know there are a lot of different opinions and concerns regarding COVID, but we have chosen the system we have in place to protect our customers and employees to the best of our ability,” said Whitey’s in a statement posted to their Facebook page Thursday. “We are learning as we go, and our procedures will continue to change. We are thankful for your understanding and support as we try to navigate this unique and challenging year.”

Whitey’s says they plan on reopening the shop 10 a.m. Friday.