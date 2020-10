Whitey’s, at 1230 W. Locust St., Davenport, has closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“The employee did not get it at work and we have temporarily shut down the store and are going to open again tomorrow (Sunday) at 10 a.m., ” the Facebook post from Saturday reads.

“During this time we will be deep cleaning the store and contact-tracing to determine which other employees need to be tested. Thank you for your understanding.”