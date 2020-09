Related Local 4 news Whitey’s temporarily closing both Eldridge and 53rd Street stores due to COVID-19

Whitey’s announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at its Bettendorf location, which has shut down temporarily.

“This employee has not worked since the weekend and did not get it at work,” the post said. “We have temporarily shut down and are going to open again (Wednesday) at 5 p.m.”

During that time, the post says, employees will deep-clean the store at 3515 Middle Road, and do contact-tracing to determine which other employees need to be tested.