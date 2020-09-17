Whitey’s temporarily closing both Eldridge and 53rd Street stores due to COVID-19

Whitey’s announced on their Facebook page on Thursday that they have had two employees, one at their Eldridge store and one at their 53rd Street in Davenport store, test positive for COVID-19.

While both employees contracted the virus outside of work and haven’t worked since the last weekend, nor has any other employee shown symptoms, Whitey’s is closing both locations out of precaution in order to clean and give time for the other employees to get tested.

They hope to have both locations reopen soon.