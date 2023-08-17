The many activities in this weekend’s Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival include the second-annual Black Authors Forum.

It will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, inside the MLK Center at 630 9th St., Rock Island. The following authors will have their books for sale:

Authors of the Newborn Family – mother Tamara, daughter Kylee and son Kam. Tamara is author of “Making it Through the Storm: My Breast Cancer Journey,” and co-author of “Confessions of a Caregiver.” 16-year-old Kylee wrote “ABC Come Trace with Me” and “123 Come Trace with Me,” and 12-year-old Kam is author of “A Bully at My School.”

Nichole Payney – author of "Don't Touch My Hair: And other issues I have with the world," and "Face to Face: my journey of self-discovery."

Dione Wells Daniels – author of "Upside Down and Inside Out, That's What Teaching is All About."

Donald Hinton — "From Prison to Properties."

Shonna Tyson — "Why Not You, You're Already a Diamond."

Dr. Burl Randolph, Jr. — "Inspired, Not Retired: Leadership Lessons from Father to Son." paperback, e-book, and audiobook; "The Inspired, Not Retired Workbook: A Guide to Developing Your Leadership Lessons," and co-author of "Can God Trust You with Trouble? Editor, No Disruptions: The Future of Mid-Market Manufacturing."

Iris Hollingshed — "Best Friends Forever (When Sharing Is Caring)," "Toxic Love," and "She's Got Options."

Rev. P. Wonder Harris — "Light Snack (Graphic presentation of the 66 books of the Bible)," "The Sonship of Jesus (Resolving the conflicts in the Gospels)."

“100 Years of Anti-Black Policing.” Jasmine Babers — Founder and publisher of “Love Girls Magazine,” articles written by local girls.

“Life Lines: A book of poetry and things inspired by my life.” Ashley Anderson — “Hair Bible: Vol. 1 by SistersNaTruly.”

For a complete schedule of this weekend’s festival, click HERE.