The title of “Iowa’s Best Bricklayer” is on the line as masonry masters test their mettle in a unique competition.

The world’s largest masonry challenge, the SPEC Mix Bricklayer 500, is coming to Eldridge on Friday, October 6, starting at 11 a.m. The top masons from Iowa will grab their levels and trowels for a chance to be named “Iowa’s Best Bricklayer.” The event takes place at TCC Materials, 600 Slopertown Road in Eldridge.

Called the “Super Bowl of Masonry,” the competition draws thousands of spectators. Masons compete for championship prizes worth more than $125,000 and new tools.

The 2023 Iowa SMBL500 Regional Event is one of 23 Regional Series qualifiers that are being held across North America. The bricklaying battle tests the speed, skill and stamina of each participant as they try to build the highest and best 26-foot-long brick wall in one hour, with as few craftsmanship errors as possible.

The winning bricklayer will be determined by a judging panel who subtracts any mistakes from the total number of bricks laid on the wall. The mason with the highest brick count at the end of judging earns a spot at the 2024 World Championship in Las Vegas on January 24, 2024 during the World of Concrete trade show.

The SPEC Mix Bricklayer 500 creates awareness and interest for the next generation of masons. Since its inception in 2003, the Bricklayer 500 has served as the masonry industry’s leading resource to recruit people to the industry.

